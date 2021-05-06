Floyd Mayweather gets into physical altercation with Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Jake Paul got into a physical altercation during a press conference for Mayweather’s upcoming fight against Jake’s brother, Logan Paul.

As theGRIO previously reported, the 44-year-old boxer with a 50-0 record will soon take on 26-year-old Logan, who lost a split-decision fight in November 2019 with KSI, another YouTube favorite, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji. Paul’s younger brother, Jake, 24, defeated Ben Askren last month in a first-round knockout.

Logan and Mayweather met in Miami Thursday afternoon to stand face-to-face in an event to promote their upcoming boxing match, TMZ reported. Things went left after the face-off when Jake confronted Floyd during an interview and snatched the baseball cap off of his head. As seen in the footage below, Floyd and his bodyguards quickly got Jake right together and retrieved the hat. During the melee, Jake claims he was punched in the face by one of Floyd’s bodyguards.

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather go at it 👀



“1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye,” he tweeted… “RESPECT!!”

Jake added, “Honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action.” He posted video of the incident on his Instagram, noting that he had planned to snatch Floyd’s hat during the media gathering.

“I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights,” Jake tweeted.

Mayweather didn’t take too kindly to the move. Footage of the scuffle shows the famed boxer raging to the point where he threatened to kill Jake. The champ is heard shouting, “I’ll kill you mother****er.”

Logan had to be forcefully restrained by bystanders as Floyd’s team intervened to keep the two men separated. After the incident, Jake took to social media to show off the bruises he sustained, and seemed rather proud of his antics.

Mayweather and Logan Paul will throw down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6, with Ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco reportedly set to fight on the undercard. His opponent has not been confirmed yet.

“Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium,” Mayweather announced on his Instagram page, promising “an epic event.” In a separate post, he called it a “historic crossover event,” one that appears to be getting hashtagged “Bragging Rights.”

The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view in the U.S., which has yet to set its price. In other nations, Fanmio will broadcast pay-per-view, charging $49.99. Fans can watch the fight live on Showtime pay-per-view.

According to TalkSport, some undercard information has also started to leak. Reportedly, Jean Pascal will rematch Badou Jack for the WBA “regular” light-heavyweight belt.

Former unified super-welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd will also go up against Luis Arias. Whispers are the third undercard contest may feature celebrities.

Mayweather recently told The Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast that he thought a fight between himself and Paul meant the pair could “go out, entertain, have fun, and make nine figures, $100 million or more.”

*theGRIO’s Biba Adams contributed to this story.

