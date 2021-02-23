Yaya Mayweather draws criticism for bringing newborn to yacht party

The 20-year-old mother was subjected to Twitter opinions after the video footage of the yacht event went viral.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, friends and family enjoyed a yacht ride and shared footage on social media, leading to critique of a choice party guest.

Kentrell Jr., son of Mayweather and Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again –whose birth name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden– made his yacht party a debut at the young age of three months old. The young mother was pictured on Instagram Live holding her bundled-up newborn while dancing on the boat.

Iyanna Mayweather (Credit: Iyanna Mayweather)

Captured by The Shade Room, the daughter of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is pictured on the Instagram Live feed of her mother Melissia Rene enjoying herself and the company of friends.

“Go KJ, go KJ,” Rene can be heard saying in the background as others laugh. She continued to say in the broadcast “KJ is loved. It don’t matter how many haters he got…that baby more famous than everybody. He more famous than his grandaddy.”

In a screenshot also included in the blog’s repost, Mayweather informed her followers through her own Instagram story that her son would be attending the boat ride.

“KJ’s going on his first yacht ride don’t play with him…he really living like that” she wrote with white text over a black screen, followed by the emoji wearing sunglasses.

As the video became a trending topic, Twitter users had choice words for the newborn baby being on the yacht. Some had an issue with the infant being on the boat in general, and others doubled their critique to include the mask-less excursion during the pandemic.

“Yaya Mayweather got a whole newborn child on a yacht in the middle of a pandemic with no mask on….. It ain’t none of my business,” one user shared.

Another tweeted, “Yaya Mayweather don’t got anyone around her with enough common sense to tell her she shouldn’t be standing in the middle of a moving sea vessel with her unsecured newborn baby in her arms whilst also not being secured to anything herself…not to mention in a PANDEMIC?! oh ok.”

Someone else added, “Yaya Mayweather is on a boat, standing on a couch, holding her new born baby. Make it make sense, the baby doesn’t even have all its shots yet smh”

Hot New Hip Hop reported despite all, the young Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. According to the outlet, a follower asked her how she adapted to motherhood during an Instagram Live broadcast.

“I’m honestly the happiest I’ve ever been like ever, it’s just amazing,” she remarked according to the entertainment outlet. “I just wanted to come on here and show you guys that your girl is happy.”

