Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in Miami

The 44-year-old with a 50-0 record will take on the 26-year-old Paul June 6. Tickets go on sale next week.

It’s official: Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight former YouTube star Logan Paul in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.

The 44-year-old boxer with a 50-0 record will take on the 26-year-old Paul, who lost a split-decision fight in November 2019 with KSI, another YouTube favorite, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) is set to fight former YouTube star Logan Paul (right) on June 6 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. (Photos by Ethan Miller/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Ignite International Brands, Ltd.)

Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, 24, defeated Ben Askren earlier this month in a first-round knockout.

Mayweather made the announcement on his Instagram page. “Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium,” he wrote, promising “an epic event.” In a separate post, he called it a “historic crossover event,” one that appears to be getting hashtagged “Bragging Rights.”

The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-piew in the U.S., which has yet to set its price. In other nations, Fanmio will broadcast pay-per-view, charging $49.99. Tickets go on sale next week.

According to TalkSport, some undercard information has also started to leak. Reportedly, Jean Pascal will rematch Badou Jack for the WBA “regular” light-heavyweight belt.

Former unified super-welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd will also go up against Luis Arias. Whispers are the third undercard contest may feature celebrities.

Mayweather recently told The Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast that he thought a fight between himself and Paul meant the pair could “go out, entertain, have fun, and make nine figures, $100 million or more.”

Social media fans mostly commented on the fact that both Mayweather and Paul will make a lot of money during the fight.

“Mayweather v. Paul will just be like when Mayweather fought Conor McGregor,” one fan tweeted. “It’s going to be one of the greatest boxers of all time toying with someone who doesn’t belong in the rink for five rounds before dominating the rest of the fight. However, I will still be watching.”

