Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make special request in honor of Archie’s birthday

To honor the second birthday of their son Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come up with an extra special way for their supporters across the globe to show their love by supporting a good cause.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, wrote Thursday on their Archewell Foundation website.

“Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic,” the message continues.

“While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.”

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” they explain.

“For a donation of just $5, you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organizations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20—covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts—not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.”

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect,” the couple concludes, before finally noting, “Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”

The pair surprised their fans and supporters with a never-before-seen photo of Archie, assumingly celebrating his birthday with an adorable head of curls and a handful of balloons.

In addition to celebrating their son’s second birthday, the headline-making duo is also expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.

“They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them.”

