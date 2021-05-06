Black-owned Mother’s Day gift guide for every type of woman in your life

Flowers are good, but these gifts are better!

Loading the player...

While we should show love to our mother’s or women in our lives that we care about every day, Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to shower some extra love.

The holiday may bring some stress when you are attempting to find the right gift for the special woman in your life. While the day is really about love and not presents, it’s always nice to give a physical manifestation to illustrate you care.

Every mom is different and what one mother may love, another one may not. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on the best gift from a Black-owned company for each type of mom. Keep reading to discover (and order!) the perfect present.

The Religious Mom

Mom may be running the household, but she knows Jesus is the rock! For the Mom that is constantly reminding you to trust God and pray, we have the perfect T-shirt for her. This Trust God Graffiti Hoodie will have Mom styling in the name of Jesus. Can we get an amen?!

Faith x Threads is a Black-owned Christian apparel company whose mission is to share and spread the love of God through fashion. In addition to t-shirts, they have active wear, accessories, dresses, coats, hoodies, face masks and more. You’ll definitely find the perfect item for mom.

The New Mom

When it comes to new moms, it’s always about the baby. Between changing dirty diapers and frequent sleep interruptions at night, no one is busier than a new mom. Steer the focus back to her and gift the new mom in your life something that will let her know she is loved!

Self-care is essential and a new mom will be even better for her and her baby if she’s taking care of herself. No one knows this better than Psyche Terry, founder of Urban Hydration, who is the mom to three children! For Mother’s Day, she put together several gifts for mom, including a Vanilla Bath and Body 3-piece set that contains vanilla bubble bath, a body scrub, and her signature everything oil. The smell of vanilla can have calming effects, with a crying baby, what mom wouldn’t want that?!

The Career Mom

Is your mom all about business? Whether she’s WFH or heading into the workplace, help her accessorize while she’s making boss moves. Gift her a stylish Silver & Riley Convertible Executive Leather Bag. The bag can be worn in four ways (including like a backpack!) making it the perfect bag for the busy business mom on the go.

It easily fits a 15-inch laptop and designed with lots of internal pockets to carry your wallet, your phone and more. It also has metal feet to keep your Italian full grain calfskin leather off the floor! The bag comes in black, burgundy, and olive green, with the latter being our favorite. Gift mom a little luxury, because let’s be honest—she always invests in you.

The Wellness Mom

Is your mom the one who always makes sure you eat your veggies and is encouraging you to work out and meditate? Let Mom know that her health is on your mind, too!

Gift her a product from Golde, a Black-owned, woman-owned brand that makes powders for your smoothies or latte and superfood beauty masks. You can’t go wrong gifting mom the Golden Glow Kit, which will give her an inner and outer fix via their Original Tumeric latte blend and their Papaya Bright superfood face mask.

The Culinary Mom

Does your mom whip up a meal that rivals your favorite Michelin star restaurant? Are Sunday dinners an event in your household? For the Mom that likes to cook (or host!), give her the gift of food history this Mother’s Day with the Jubilee cookbook.

Culinary journalist and activist Toni Tipton-Martin reviewed over 200 Black-authored cookbooks from 1827 to modern day and shares stories and recipes of American cooking focused on the Black experience. Mom will love cooking with Black pioneers whether it’s an enslaved chef or a writer of the upper echelon.

The Mom That Likes To Travel

For the jetsetting mom, good luggage is a must. Make sure she travels in style with Ebby Rane. Designed by Sonja M. Solomon, a former executive who used to travel all the time, she left her job in 2014 and created the ultimate carry on bag.

The Quartermaster is the perfect carry on bag that comes with 12 pieces, including two shoe sleeves, a laundry bag, a vanity bag, and bags to hold your jewels, cosmetics, and liquids—this is a carry-on made with women in mind. It weighs only 7 pounds and comes with a 5-year guarantee and a TSA approved lock. This luxury carryon will have mom traveling in style and she’ll love it so much you are guaranteed a postcard from her next destination.

The Early Riser

Does your mom get up with or even before the sun? Make sure she has some coffee to give her that extra pep in her step. She’ll be sure to love Kahawa 1893, a coffee company founded by Harvard MBA grad Margaret Nyamumbo. Growing up in what she calls a “coffee family,” while working in finance, she developed an interest in the trading side of the industry.

She created Kahawa 1893 to develop a better supply chain for farmers and help ensure female coffee producers are compensated. Order the Coffee Lover’s Gift Box, which features a 12 oz bag of their Safari medium blend (their top-selling coffee), a 12 oz bag of Ethiopian coffee coming from the world-renowned Guji region, and a 12 pack of their single serve coffee packs. You can even send a tip to the farmers who produce your coffee!

The Mom With A Sweet Tooth

Is your mom a sweetie with a sweet tooth? Give her a sugar rush with BonBon Lakay. Founded by Eddie Desormeau, this entrepreneur is baking Haitian sweets that mom is sure to love.

Send mom the Dous Makos Cookies that are sweet, soft chewy vanilla goodness with chunks of BonBon Lakay’s dous makos fudge. With only five ingredients, you’ll know exactly what goodness mom is putting into her belly! Check out the website for more Haitian goodies.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

