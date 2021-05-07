Victoria Beckham reveals Beyoncé was inspired by Spice Girls in the ’90s

"When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something," Beckham said.

In a turn of events that no one saw come, Victoria Beckham a.k.a “Posh Spice” recently revealed that Beyoncé once confessed to her that her girl group, The Spice Girls, inspired her in the ’90s.

In the latest episode of the “Breaking Beauty” podcast the singer turned fashion designer confessed that she prefers not to spend too much time dwelling on her time as a pop star, but does recognize what a big impact her group had on people, including Beyoncé.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t talk about it that much anymore, but what I [remember is that] we inspired lots of young women. I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'” recalled Beckham. “And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that’s quite something.”

The 47-year-old then went on to explain that her “girl power” roots also inspired her new line. She noted that the inspiration for both is “all about accepting who you are” and embracing the idea that “it’s ok to be different, let’s not try to change who we are, let’s celebrate who we are, let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us.”

As we previously reported, Posh Spice isn’t the only 90’s music legend who had an impactful run in with Beyoncé before she became a megastar.

Fans of the Netflix show Selena: The Series got an unexpected surprise this week when episode six of the show portrayed a moment when the Tejano singer ran into a young Bey. Now it’s being reported that the run-in between the two music icons actually happened in real life.

During the scene that’s sent social media users into a frenzy, Bey is shown running into Selena while shopping at a mall with her mother, Tina Lawson, and younger sister, Solange Knowles. And apparently, the Black Is King star even opened up about the fated moment in a previous interview.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity, and I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving,” Beyoncé recalled while speaking to MTV Tr3s years ago. “Growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Beyoncé praised the slain star as a “legend” and inspiration to so many, including herself.

“She was so talented,” she added. “I’m very happy that, even though she didn’t know who I was, I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

