Lizzo reveals she sent drunk DM to Chris Evans; ‘Avengers’ star responds

Actor Chris Evans has responded to Lizzo sliding into his direct messages on Instagram while she was a hot drunk mess.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed on Saturday in a TikTok that she hit up the Captain America star with a series of emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball. “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. “Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…”

Evans responded by telling the songstress… “No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote in a DM with a kissing face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” Evans added, most likely referring to last year when he accidentally posted nude photos of himself on his Instagram Story, which were swiftly deleted.

Speaking about her love life in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Lizzo explained… “I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it,” she said. Most recently, the “Good As Hell” singer shared a nude self on Instagram as part of Dove’s Self Esteem Project.

“♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie,” Lizzo captioned the photo on April 20, noting that she wanted to show her fans “how I do it au natural.”

Lizzo continued: “I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.” Check out her nude IG post below.

Lizzo, Chris Evans / Twitter

Lizzo previously admitted that she had to learn to love her body after spending years trying to be something she’s not.

“Every Black woman I saw was really light-skinned, or had straight, blonde hair,” Lizzo said in a conversation with Jameela Jamil for the series I Weigh Conversations. “So I was like, ‘Wow, that’s beautiful, I want to look like that!’ but I would look in the mirror and I looked so far from that, that I was almost like, ‘I want to be somebody else.’ I didn’t have little things I wanted to change about myself. I had this entire fantasy about waking up and being like, Sailor Moon. Completely unrealistic goals.”

In a TikTok video shared with fans back in December, Lizzo confessed that she had “negative thoughts” regarding her own body image despite all the confident self-love anthems that she’s built her career on, theGRIO reported.

“I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she recalled. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body.”

“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s okay too,” she continued. “[It’s] normal, and [it happens] to everybody. It happens to the best of us.”

“We are the best of us, and I just have to know that, tomorrow, how I feel in here is gonna change,” Lizzo said while pointing to her head. “And I can only hope that it changes for the better.”

“But I know I’m beautiful; I just don’t feel it,” she added. “But I know I’m gonna get through it.”

*theGRIO’s Blue Telusma contributed to this report.

