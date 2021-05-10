Samira Wiley welcomes baby girl with wife Lauren Morelli

"We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," Wiley wrote in the sweet photo's caption.

Looks like congratulations are in order for Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli! On Sunday, the couple celebrated Mother’s Day by announcing the birth of their first child together, daughter George Elizabeth.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜,” Wiley, wrote in the caption accompanying a heartwarming photo of their newborn holding onto both of her moms’ fingers.

“Welcome to the world, babygirl,” she continued, sharing that George was born on April 11th. “We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

Morelli also posted the same photo writing in her caption, “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️.”‘

As we previously reported back in 2017, the actress, who played Poussey Washington on the Netflix original series, married her long-term partner in a small ceremony with family and friends.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

The intentionally non-traditional wedding was officiated by Wiley’s parents, Christine and Dennis W. Wiley, the co-pastors of Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C.

They got married in Palm Springs, where Morelli, the OINTB writer, proposed with a glittering engagement ring.

Morelli discussed proposing with Out Magazine in December. She said the pair were enjoying a weekend getaway when, “I realized I could propose right before and then we’d have the weekend there to celebrate,” before going on to say, “I found a ring, and they shipped it to me, and it was as if someone had handed me a ball of fire and said, ‘Here, tend to this.'”

Morelli has been married in the past and divorced her husband after coming to the realization she was gay while writing for the show.

In October of the same year, Wiley told PEOPLE that married life has taught her “that it’s not just about you anymore, but about you and your partner as a unit.”

“Life is now about navigating it together,” The Handmaid’s Tale actress added, noting that her and her wife’s differences actually make them a stronger unit. “Lauren is a very organized person that likes to leave on time, whatever that means,” Wiley joked of Morelli’s tendencies. “She likes to have all her ducks in a row, and I don’t know where half my ducks are!”

In March of this year, Wiley marked the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a black-and-white image of the brides as they stood in front of all their guests at their reception.

“4 years down. Whole lot more to go. Life is f—ing breathtaking with you, @lomorelli,” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary, babygirl.”

