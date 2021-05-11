Usher to host and perform at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The show is also set to feature performances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and more

Weeks ahead of the official show, it has been announced that Usher is set to host and perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, alongside some of music’s biggest stars.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air on May 27, and the “Confessions” singer is set to take center stage as the host of the show. The R&B icon will lead the 8th iteration of the popular awards show, live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Highlighting the most popular music artists on all iHeartRadio stations and apps, the show is set to hand out awards in a total of 36 categories.

The “Love in This Club” singer released an official statement regarding his latest hosting gig. Usher shared in the statement, “I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards…this year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!” The lineup for the show is certainly incredible, with many of this year’s top-charting artists joining the show.

Official performers set to join the iHeartRadio stage are The Weeknd (with Ariana Grande), Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and there are reportedly more performers set to be announced in the weeks leading up the ceremony. Some other appearances have been announced, including some from Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and more.

This is only the beginning of an exciting year for Usher. As theGrio previously reported, the R&B singer is set to launch a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July. Announced with an official Instagram post, Usher updated his followers with the exciting news last year. The singer wrote in the caption, “I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @caesarspalace Colosseum!”

Usher told Rolling Stone at the time, “2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social…so I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

