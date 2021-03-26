Russell Wilson says he knew he needed Ciara in his life after watching ‘Ride’ video

'I remember you on that bull and I said, I’ma need to get some of that,' the athlete shared

Loading the player...

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson shared a moment before he knew his wife R&B singer Ciara that evolved into love.

The athlete made the revelation as a guest on her radio show, Level Up Radio, featured on Apple Music. In August 2020, theGrio reported the singer announced the new gig shortly after she gave birth to her third child, Win Wilson.

“I’m incredibly proud to share that I have my own radio show with @AppleMusic!” she wrote in a caption accompanying an animated visual teaser. “#LevelUpRadio on Apple Music Hits! Come hang with ya girl! P.s. Another cool moment that was created during my pregnancy 😎 #LevelUp.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Ciara, Russell Wilson launch new fashion house, The House of LR&C

According to the report, Ciara aims to “celebrate the definitive songs and sounds of modern R&B and share stories of her experience as an entrepreneur, mother, philanthropist, and an unstoppable entertainment force.”

For the broadcast’s most recent episode, Ci-Ci was joined by her husband, where they discussed songs related to their romance.

Ciara revealed at the beginning of the conversation that her husband is the only person who makes her nervous when interviewed. She explained how she asked him to bring five songs that remind him of their relationship. She also prepared her own list.

The “Goodies” singer kicked off her list with “September” by Earth Wind and Fire. She remembered dancing to the song at their wedding as the group performed during the event. Wilson followed up with “Always and Forever” by Heatwave. Ciara countered with Ordinary Love” by Sade.

When it was Wilson’s turn, the football player introduced one of his wife’s throwback hits.

“I got ‘Ride’ by Ciara, I remember you on that bull and I said, I’ma need to get some of that,” Wilson said. “That’s what I need. That’s what I need in my life!”

Read More: Ciara performs Cardi B’s ‘Up’ challenge on yacht

“Ride” was released on Ciara’s album Basic Instinct in 2010 and features a guest verse from Ludacris, a frequent collaborator. The video was met with controversy when released.

At the time, MTV News reported BET claimed allegations that the video was banned from their station were false. According to the report, Marcy Polanco a BET publicist said the company requested edits and did not receive a response.

Ciara herself responded to the backlash to her sexy visual.

“My intention is always to do something as good as I can do it, to give my best effort and I always hope that it comes out the way that I envision it. You never necessarily think, ‘Oh, this is gonna get banned,’ ” Ciara told MTV News.

“In my past experiences with BET, in particular, they have asked me maybe to take out a few things so normally you expect that — not necessarily banned. That was the first time for me and that was definitely something that was unexpected.”

Recently, Russell Wilson and Ciara were featured on the cover of GQ for their ‘Modern Love’ series. theGrio reported the Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealed that his biggest fear in life is losing his wife while playing a game.

“What’s my biggest fear?” Wilson quizzes his wife as the couple played a lightning round of Q&A in front of a crackling fireplace.

Without hesitation, Ciara responds, “Not being prepared.”

“Yeah, but I probably have one that’s bigger than that,” Wilson prods to which Ciara responds by smirking and asking, “Is it L-O-S-I-N”

Before the pop star can finish spelling the word “losing,” her hubby smiles at her and says, “Yes, losing you,” which immediately causes Ciara to blush and coo at his admission.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara and Sienna Princess Wilson attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ciara and Russell have been married since March 2016. Together, they co-parent her oldest child, Future, from her prior relationship with the Atlanta rapper by the same name. Together they have two children; 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 8-month-old son Win.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

“

Share

