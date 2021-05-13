Great-grandmother graduates from college at 78: ‘Follow your dreams’

"If I could have done cartwheels across the stage, I would have," Vivian Cunningham said.

Loading the player...

A great-grandmother is making headlines for graduating from an Alabama university at the age of 78.

Vivian Cunningham received her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies at Samford University’s commencement ceremony over the weekend. She told Today, “If I could have done cartwheels across the stage, I would have.”

Vivian Cunningham / Twitter via Stephanie Douglas Samford University

The former seamstress reportedly spent six years working toward her degree. She moved to Birmingham from Atlanta as a single mother of two in the late 1960s, where she spent 29 years working a custodial job at the Alabama Power Company.

She ultimately worked her way up to managing the mailroom. Cunningham also took advantage of the company’s tuition reimbursement program. After she retired in 1992, she continued taking classes and earning course credits from several colleges in the Birmingham area.

Read More: ‘Here Today’ helped Tiffany Haddish understand her grandmother’s battle with dementia

Cunningham earned her associate degree in paralegal studies from Virginia College and later enrolled in night classes at Samford University. The COVID pandemic would force her to switch to remote learning, which she described as being “kind of hectic.”

Vivian Cunningham is proof you're never too old to pursue your dreams – she just graduated college at nearly 80 years old. pic.twitter.com/pJQvquHQ8a — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2021

“I didn’t know too much about technology, so I had to have my daughter help me with that to learn to do it virtually,” she recalled to Today.

Cunningham admits there were moments when she wanted to give up but, per PEOPLE, her daughter Tarra Barnes, son Donald Cunningham and son-in-law, retired Army Col. Rob Barnes, kept her motivated.

“We’re so elated. She set a goal, and it took her a little journey to get there, but she finished it. She really has motivated our family,” said Tarra.

Cunningham even inspired her daughter to return to school and earn a Ph.D at North Carolina A&T.

“Education is a big deal in our family,” Tarra told Today.

“My friends have called and told me that it has motivated them,” Cunningham added. “And some of the young ones in my family, too. They said if I can do it, they can do it.”

Cunningham is now considering pursuing a master’s degree.

“I say follow your dreams, don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done, keep pushing and keep God in the plan,” she said.

“I love to read to get more knowledge,” she added. “I really love learning.”

Read More: Ohio grandmother, 89, killed by stray bullet while planning funeral for son

In related news, an Italian man made headlines last summer when he became the oldest person in the country to earn a college degree at age 96.

“I said ‘it’s now or never’.”



At 96 years old, Giuseppe Paterno just achieved a life-long dream of graduating with a university degree – at the top of his class. pic.twitter.com/oxzfAzkrcf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 7, 2020

Giuseppe Paterno made history when he graduated from the University of Palermo last year with a degree in history and philosophy, Reuters reported.

“I am a normal person, like many others. In terms of age, I have surpassed all the others but I didn’t do it for this,” he told the outlet after graduating at the top of his class on July 29. “I said, ‘That’s it, now or never,’ and so in 2017, I decided to enroll.”

“I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself, ‘Let’s see if I can do it,'” he added.

“My project for the future is to devote myself to writing; I want to revisit all the texts I didn’t have a chance to explore further. This is my goal,” he explained. “Knowledge is like a suitcase that I carry with me, it is a treasure.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today

Loading the player...

Share

