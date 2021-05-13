Missing Las Vegas toddler found dead, mother’s boyfriend confesses

2 year-old Amari Nicholson's body was found on Wednesday following an investigation and volunteer search. His mother’s boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, has confessed to the murder.



The search for a missing toddler in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to a devastating end. On Wednesday, police found the body of two-year-old Amari Nicholson who was reported missing on May 5.

Terrell Rhodes, the 27-year-old boyfriend of the victim’s mother has confessed to the murder and was arrested on Tuesday, according to CNN.

“The defendant ended up confessing to Metropolitan Police detectives that he abused the child, hit the child numerous times, causing his death,” said prosecutor Tim Fattig. “He then ended up hiding the body after this occurred.”

Rhodes has been arrested for murder and is currently in jail without bail.

The toddler’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, left her son with Rhodes in late April while she was caring for her mother in Colorado, KTNV Las Vegas reports.

During an argument with Rhodes on May 3, Nicholson told Rhodes that someone would be picking up her belongings. On May 5, Rhodes told Nicholson that someone had picked up her son. She contacted police, telling them her son had been kidnapped.

Rhodes later told law enforcement that he was frustrated that the toddler had urinated on himself multiple times.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed they found the two-year-old’s body near Twain Avenue, less than a mile from where he was reported missing.

“On May 12, 2021 LVMPD Detectives located the body of Amari Nicholson near the 400 block of East Twain Avenue. This investigation is ongoing. The cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.”

2 year-old Amari Nicholson. Photo credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Nicholson’s family had asked the public for help after the child was reported missing.

“It feels like we’ve exhausted what we could do here, for now,” said Amari’s aunt, Yolanda Everett. “And that’s why we want to reach out to people everywhere. We do want everyone in the country to know, because it’s been six days, and he could be anywhere.”

In a deleted Facebook post, Tayler Nicholson said she was betrayed by her then boyfriend.

“My baby is gone & is never coming home,” she wrote. “I never knew He [sic] did this he never said anything to me about his involvement. I trusted him and he betrayed me. He took my whole world from me … my son come before anybody!! I never knew anything.”

Las Vegas police are still asking the public for information about Amari Nicholson’s murder and have said that Rhodes is facing additional charges.

