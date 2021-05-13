Prince Harry reveals 1st ‘incognito’ meetup with Meghan at supermarket

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his first date with Markle on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

Love on aisle three!

Who knew a grocery store could be so romantic? The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about the location of one of his first dates with Meghan Markle back in 2016. Prince Harry broke down why the two decided to meet at the supermarket of all places and why they split up once there, as reported by PEOPLE.

“The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending that we didn’t know each other,” said Prince Harry, 38, on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast.

“So we texted each other from the other side of the aisle, people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks, coming up to say ‘hi,’ whatever. And I was like, texting. It’s like, ‘Is this the right one?’ She’s like, ‘No, you want parchment paper.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, where’s the parchment paper?’ “

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio.

He was speaking on his experience being raised as a royal and said he visited the supermarket with his mother “only a handful of times because every time we came out, we got pounced on” by paparazzi. Which is why when he went shopping with Markle during those early days back in 2016 it was “incognito.”

“It was nice. Yeah, baseball cap on, looking down at the floor. I don’t know how many times you’ve done that when you’re walking down the street trying to stay incognito. It’s like ‘Woah, signpost!’ ‘Oh, someone’s dog!’ It’s amazing what you see. How much chewing gum you see and how many people’s shoes you see. It’s a mess,” said Prince Harry.

“Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so has hers,” he said in reference to his move to California. The family relocated last year with their two-year-old Archie. “You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry also spoke on how his wife encouraged him to go to therapy. He said:

“Once I started doing therapy, it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, you’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this different — because you can’t get out. How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?”

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have a new series, The Me You Can’t See, set to premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+.

