Multi-platinum songwriter J. Wright accused of killing girlfriend

Authorities in Davenport, Iowa responded to a call Sunday afternoon to find Wilanna Bibbs of North Carolina shot dead.

Loading the player...

Songwriter J. Wright has been arrested on murder charges by Iowa authorities, who say he killed his girlfriend on Mother’s Day.

According to a local report from Davenport, Iowa, police responded to a home-disturbance call at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to find 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs shot. First responders pronounced the Durham, North Carolina woman dead.

Justin L. Wright, also known as songwriter J. Wright, has been arrested for murder by police in Davenport, Iowa, who say he shot and killed his girlfriend on Mother’s Day. (Instagram)

The 31-year-old music producer, who has worked with Timbaland, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, appeared in front of a judge, who asked him if he wanted a court-appointed attorney. He responded affirmatively.

The report notes the songwriter — who was born Justin L. Wright — told the judge he is “not making anything right now.” He said all of his “belongings were stolen in November” and that he had been sleeping in hotels.

Wright’s next court date is set for May 20. He remains in custody at Scott County Jail,

Read More: Missing Las Vegas toddler found dead, mother’s boyfriend confesses

According to People magazine, Wright was the owner of Camp Entertainment Worldwide. He is a multi-platinum songwriter who had been previously living in Atlanta.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in Bibbs’ slaying and has not yet entered a plea. He faces life in prison if convicted.

A family member of the girl commented on the Instagram page of gossip site The Neighborhood Talk, writing, “They were dating and Justin manipulated & controlled her, she was trying to leave.”

Read More: Sunny Hostin shuts down Meghan McCain: US ‘should never forget’ insurrection

The person reportedly commented under one of Wright’s posts: “You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL. You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate she loved you, I hate she ever met you.”

Wright’s last Instagram post was in February, a picture of his young daughter, Jayla, sitting on a counter, a stack of money next to her, with a caption that read in part, “We good this way.”

Another post from March of 2020 shows Wright behind glass in a prison, saying he never wanted any of his daughters to “go through this” and that he promised “it will never happen again.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Share

