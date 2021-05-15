Janet Jackson’s ensembles from “Scream” video sold for $125K

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty

Loading the player...

Janet Jackson’s ensembles she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite of her brother Michael Jackson are among the items up for bid in a three-day auction.

More than 400,000 people participated in Day 1 of @JuliensAuctions Janet Jackson Auction!

Day 2 continues tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wAUzbIFtcz — #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) May 15, 2021

Julien’s Auctions says her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction called “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” will be held until Sunday, the singer’s 55th birthday.

Read More: Jackson brothers applaud Justin Timberlake’s apology to Janet

Jackson partnered with Juilen’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items from her career and personal treasures. The auction was held live in Beverly Hills, California, and shown on Julien’s website.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty.

15 de mayo 1991 Michael J y su hermana Janet comienzan la grabación del videoclip "Scream".🌠 pic.twitter.com/d75YN6pLNM — Laura C (@LauraC43704722) May 15, 2021

Jackson’s floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar, designed by Helen Storey, was bought for $50,000. Her silver string bikini and a pair of matching pants worn underneath the coat by Jackson sold for $25,600.

Read More: Kobe Bryant’s 1996 rookie Lakers jersey to be auctioned

On Friday, Jackson’s original jacket from her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour along with a black “1814” cap and black satin gloves with metal plaque decoration was sold for $81,250.

I have the @JanetJackson auction on my TV and I'm following along with each item in the big ass book and it's honestly the most surreal, incredible fan experience I've had in my life. pic.twitter.com/6HGzT6hcXc — janet.club (@thejanetclub) May 15, 2021

Other items such as Jackson’s silver-tone hoop earring suspending a key worn at the 1987 Soul Train Awards and her Rhythm Nation Tour sold for $43,750.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

