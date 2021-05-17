Halle Berry responds to fan who says she loves Van Hunt ‘more than he loves’ her

Berry recently shared a passionate picture with her musician boyfriend Hunt on her official Instagram page

Halle Berry has no time for haters. The 54-year-old John Wick actress clapped back after a fan said that she loves her boyfriend Van Hunt “more than he loves her.”

Berry and Grammy-winning musician Hunt are shouting their love from the rooftops. As theGrio has previously reported, the couple have been sharing selfies and posts on their respective social media platforms, letting their fans and followers into their newfound relationship.

While many of their followers love their content, like most celebrities, Berry finds herself combating a few haters in her comments from time to time. On Saturday, after a random follower made a negative comment on Berry’s post, the Oscar-winning actress responded and shut it down.

Halle Berry attends the “John Wick: Chapter 3” world premiere on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The photo included in the post features Berry and Hunt sharing a passionate kiss with the caption, “we do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want ! 💋.”

A commenter wrote under the post, “I think you love him more than he loves you!”

While the intention behind the comment was unclear, Berry let them know exactly how she felt about it, responding, “ummmm don’t think so…not this time.”

Not all of the comments were negative, however. Another user wrote underneath the picture, “You give me hope. We are the same age…twice divorced…I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.”

Berry responded, “Never give up on love…Keep your heart open and it will find you!”

Many of Berry’s famous friends commented as well, celebrating the relationship and passionate photo.

Garcelle Beauvais of The Real and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrote in the comments, “Keep doing it!!” and actress Gabrielle Union wrote, “Yessssss 🔥🔥.” Jurnee Smollett of Lovecraft Country also seems to be happy for Berry, writing underneath the photo, “Yessssssssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Van Hunt recently opened up about his relationship to Berry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, he spoke to how Berry’s family has welcomed Hunt with open arms.

He explained, “Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgement of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful. It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

