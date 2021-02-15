Halle Berry & Van Hunt celebrate topless V-Day, she says good love worth the wait

Berry, 54, says that finding real love is worth it no matter how long it takes

Actress Halle Berry and her musician boyfriend Van Hunt have gone V-Day official on Instagram. The two have been dating for at least a year based on a series of posts between June and September on both of their pages.

In one, Berry posed in a Van Hunt T with the caption ‘Now you know.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Halle Berry attends the special screening of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last Halloween, the two posed together in Dia de Los Muertos makeup, and by then everyone knew that Berry and the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer were indeed an item.

Hunt, 50, grew up in Dayton, Ohio (about three and a half hours from Halle’s hometown of Cleveland) and has released ten albums and EP’s since his self-titled debut in 2004. He won a Grammy in 2007 with Joss Stone and John Legend for a remake of the Sly Stone classic “Family Affair.”

Now the two are #GrownFolksGoals and they showed why on Valentine’s Day. Both Berry and Hunt posted topless photos to their social media pages with the animated version appearing on Berry’s page.

A second set of pics on Berry’s page showed the two lounging in bed in matching pajamas.

Berry, who has taken her fair share of criticism for three failed marriages and an acrimonious breakup with her daughter Nahla’s father, model Gabriel Aubry, captioned the pic with some words about her journey to finally get to good love.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!

Just last week, Berry clapped back at a troll on her social media page who suggested she couldn’t keep a man, per theGrio report.

“Who says I want to keep the wrong man,” she said. “Cuz…I don’t!”

Berry shared she’s taken some much needed time to focus on herself and her children, daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, with ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez. She told Lena Waithe in an Instagram Live last April that she was truly OK with being single.

“I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” Berry said. “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

