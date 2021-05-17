Mom who put missing newborn son in trash charged with murder

The infant's remains still have not been found

A Washington, D.C. mother has officially been charged with the murder of her two-month-old son.

Ladonia Boggs, 37, of Northeast, D.C., allegedly admitting to throwing her infant, Kyon Jones, in the garbage. She claimed he died in his sleep after she mistakenly rolled over him, per WJHL.

“The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest. After that, when I was ‘sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked,” said Boggs in the video obtained by WRC-TV. A local missing-persons advocate recorded the video.

She then claimed her son was not breathing.

The mother of two-month-old Kyon Jones, who was reported missing in Washington D.C. on Friday, is a person of interest in his disappearance, authorities say. (Metropolitan Police Department)

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore, because he was just that small. He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby,” she added.

The mother then admitting to disposing of the child, saying, “I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash.”

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were searching a landfill in Virginia for the infant’s body, yet the infant’s remains still have not been found.

As theGrio previously reported, the infant was last seen on May 5 in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE in Washington, D.C. He was not reported missing until May 7.

Police went door to door in the neighborhood, asking if Kyon’s clothing had been seen. One resident said, “I was lost for words” when questioned by officers.

Back on May 7, the The Washington Metropolitan Police Department posted a statement about the baby boy.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 2-month-old Kyon Jones, who was last seen in the 1500 Block of Benning Road NE, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This incident was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021. Kyon Jones is described as a black male infant, with brown hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown,” read the post.

A man claiming to be the child’s father said he reported him missing on May 7.

“I was told that CPS has my son,” according to NBC Washington, the man be can be heard saying in a video. But then, he claimed he was told Kyon was not in the custody of D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency.

“I’m looking for my son. I’m still not satisfied until I find that body,” adds the man.

“[P]erhaps, just perhaps this child is somewhere out there,” said D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III, per Fox 5 D.C.

Officers also recovered a video of the mother placing things in the trash per the outlet.

“The missing person’s remains have not been located at this time, however, based upon the information gathered during the investigation a suspect was identified and charged accordingly,” per a D.C. Metro Police press release. “Additionally, it was determined that this offense is domestic in nature.”

The mother was released without bond, according to PEOPLE.

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Biba Adams.

