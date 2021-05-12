Police search landfill for missing newborn; mom person of interest

Metropolitan Police in D.C. are searching for the body of two-month-old Kyon Jones, who was reported missing on Friday.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police are searching for the body of a two-month-old baby boy who was reported missing on Friday.

The mother of young Kyon Jones is a person of interest, according to a statement.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told local authorities police “are early in the investigation,” but investigators believe the boy’s body may have been dumped, and trash is being sifted at several landfills.

Bowser also said “the mother is being questioned about the child’s whereabouts.” When asked if the mother was a suspect or in custody, Bowser replied, “She’s the only person of interest.”

The mayor said the woman is not currently in custody.

The infant was last seen on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE in Washington, D.C.

Police went door to door in the neighborhood, asking if Kyon’s clothing had been seen. One resident said, “I was lost for words” when questioned by officers.

According to a local report, a woman who identified herself as Kyon’s mother said she put the baby in the trash. She claimed she may have rolled over on the baby and then woke to find him unresponsive. She claimed she panicked and wrapped him in a blanket.

ABC8 News said they were not given permission to share the video and have chosen not to share the young woman’s name because police have not announced any charges.

The search for the baby is being supported by multiple agencies, but there has not been an announcement that his body has been found.

Police have asked anyone who may know the baby’s whereabouts to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

