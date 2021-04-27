Pregnant Maryland teen killed; baby’s father, 2 others arrested

"She was definitely looking forward to being a mom," said Christina Dews, J'Lyn Quinones' mother, at a vigil for the teen.

A young mother to be was fatally shot and her newborn is fighting for its life.

J’Lyn Quinones was pregnant and just 18-years-old when she was fatally shot in Maryland on April 20. The father of the child is being named as a possible suspect, per Fox 5.

(J’Lyn Quinones Image: Fox 5)

The Prince George’s County shooting was caught on surveillance video at the Prince George’s County and D.C. line. Quinones was walking with another woman past a group of individuals and for reasons that are unclear, they doubled back to address the crowd and even gave one person a hug.

As the women walk away, a man with a white hoodie is seen shooting at them both. The crowd they had just embraced appeared unfazed.

After being shot, the injured women ran down Southern Avenue into Southeast D.C., saw police and asked for help.

“She was definitely looking forward to being a mom,” said Christina Dews, Quinones’ mother, at a vigil for the teen on Sunday.

“The violence has increased in Prince George’s County and in Washington, D.C.,” Dews said. “We have to do something about it.”

The teen passed away at the hospital after undergoing an emergency surgery to deliver the baby. The infant is expected to survive and is still hospitalized.

Police officers are naming Malik Johnson, 21, as the shooter as he is allegedly seen walking in the opposite direction from where the shooting occurred in the video. Officials announced on Sunday they also arrested the shooter’s brother Michael, 22, who was at the scene, and Bianca McDuffie. They have not revealed her whereabouts at the time of the shooting.

Michael is allegedly the infant’s father.

Malik is charged with first and second-degree murder for the shooting death of Quinones. His charges also include two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder in relation to the baby and the woman who was with the teen but is expected to survive.

McDuffie and Michael have been slapped with accessories to first-degree murder charges.

“No matter how bad my day was going, she always found some way to make me smile, make me laugh,” said the victim’s older sister.

Constance Chase met Quinones over a year ago and the two immediately bonded. She remembered her best friend as someone who made time for others.

“She was there for you. She was a fun person to be around. You could be having the worst day and then J’Lyn would come around and turn it around,” Chase told WUSA9.”We always talked. She would call me or text me.”

Chase learned about the shooting and tried “texting her and texting her. No response. It was sad. You would never expect it because she was always so nice to everybody.”

Chase knew that she would’ve made a good mother and wished for a full recovery for the child she left behind whose life was saved by doctors.

“It’s good that her family will have the baby to at least remember her. It’s still really sad,” she said.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Anonymous callers may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report

