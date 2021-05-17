Nicki Minaj pays tribute to late father on birthday: ‘Miss u so much’

Minaj opened up to fans about the loss of her dad, Robert Maraj, who was killed in a February hit-and-run.

In a recent Instagram post, Nicki Minaj paid tribute to her late father on his birthday, writing in the caption, “miss u so much.”

As theGrio reported in mid-February, Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York. Per the original TMZ report, “the 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.”

Months after the loss, Minaj broke her silence on her father’s passing Friday and also rereleased her acclaimed 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

Rap star Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week last February in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

In an emotional post on Sunday, which would have been his birthday, Minaj honored her late father. She wrote in a caption: “Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God.”

The post already has over 1 million likes, with many comments from her friends and fans aiming to lift the rapper up and send her love. Singer Tamar Braxton posted “ancestors are our most powerful assets sis. I’m praying for your peace. 🙏🏼🍀,” along with some heartbreak emojis. La La Anthony also wrote in the comments, sharing, “Sending love and condolences always 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️.”

As theGrio previously reported, Minaj released a letter to her fans on Friday, in which she opened up about her father’s passing.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet,” she wrote, “I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life… I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Fans of hers celebrated the return of Minaj, along with a handful of new tracks on Beam Me Up Scotty, all weekend. The rapstress also went live with frequent collaborator Drake, who teased more new music from Minaj coming soon.

Speaking directly to her, he shared in the video, “Your world … nobody does this sh— better than you! When you’re gone … I’m not gonna lie, I’m sure I speak for everybody on The Live when I say we really miss you. We really miss your presence, and just like, we really miss the bars, we miss the excitement that you bring.”

