Brandy to join Eve, Naturi Naughton in ABC’s ‘Queens

Brandy is headed back to your small screens.

The singer will star in the new series ABC pilot drama, Queens. She will act alongside familiar faces rapper Eve and actress Naturi Naughton, per Variety.

The series follows the story of the Nasty B*tches, a hip-hop group from the 90s that has lost but is trying to regain its sizzle. The four ladies, now in their 40s, have been out of the game for years and hope to recapture their glory days.

Brandy attends Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET)

Brandy plays Naomi who goes by the stage name Xplicit Lyrics and the brains behind the group. But after being sure she would hit it big as a solo act, Naomi is reduced to playing music in dive bars. When the group does get back together she comes in contact with her one true love who was swept away by a rival bandmate. She also longs to build a relationship with her daughter.

Naughton stars in the series as Jill who is a founding member and known as Da Thrill. Her current life as a married Catholic living in Montana seems perfect but past secrets haunt her, per Deadline.

As previously reported by theGrio, Eve will also be a group member in the series.

“Twenty years ago, Brianna [Eve] was Professor Sex — one fourth of the Nasty B*tches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe,” the show is described.

“Not glamorous, but Brianna loves her life. The Nasty B*tches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

Eve attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Eve is expected to record and perform in her role which draws comparison to her own real-life success. Eve, born Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper, rose to fame as part of the breakthrough group Ruff Ryders. She struck out on her own, creating hits such as “Love Is Blind” featuring Faith Evans, “Who’s That Girl,” “Gangsta Lovin’,” and “Let Me Blow Your Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani.

Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady (1999), Scorpion (2001), Eve-Olution (2002), and Lip Lock (2013) are her four multi-platinum selling albums, and her collaboration with Stefani earned her a Grammy among other honors.

Eve transitioned into acting with the box office hit Barbershop and The Cookout. She also starred in the UPN series Eve that ran for three seasons.

She was last seen on television as one of the co-hosts of the CBS chatfest The Talk. TheGrio reported last year she announced her departure last year after four seasons to focus on family life with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

“I’ve been so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show,” Eve told her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. ”But I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment.”

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus

