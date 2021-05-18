Porsha Williams assures she’s not pregnant after speedy engagement: ‘God answered my prayers’

“I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers," Williams said.

Porsha Williams chopped it up with her Dish Nation co-hosts on Tuesday and wasted no time speaking about her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia and addressed rumors that she’s pregnant.

Speaking with co-hosts Da Brat, Gary with Da Tea, and Sherri Shepherd, Williams shared her reaction to the public’s response to her relationship with Guobadia. As theGRIO reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently announced her engagement to Guobadia via a post on Instagram. The pearl-clutching news nearly broke the Internet because her new Nigerian boo-thang is the estranged husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

In the post, Williams said that Guobadia and Dennis McKinley, the father of her daughter, Pilar Jhena, are “committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

Williams explained to the Dish Nation audience that she decided to go public with her engagement because she prayed long and hard for a man like Guobadia and God delivered.

“Dennis, myself and Simon, my fiance, were sitting there and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and mature and wanting to do the best thing that I was like, let’s seal this moment with a picture, and then we posted it and then I woke up like, ‘wait, what’s happening, why is everybody going crazy?’” she said.

Williams went on to say that she knows her engagement to Guobadia seems “fast” to spectators but “I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers and he’s here and I wasn’t going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face,” she continued.

When Shepherd asks if Guobadia has any single Nigerian friends that Williams can hook her up with, the reality TV star replied, “You’re going to have to pick for yourself when you come to the wedding.”

Gary with Da Tea then commented on the sexy photo Williams posted on Instagram this week showing her in a skintight red jumpsuit in the gym and looking very far from being pregnant. She made clear to her co-hosts that she and Guobadia are not expecting their first child together, contrary to online rumors.

In last week’s IG post confirming her relationship with Guobadia, Williams said of his estranged wife: “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she wrote after penning “for all of you that need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing,” she contended. “That’s between the two of them.”

Falynn announced the end of her marriage in April in an Instagram story.

“We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children,” she wrote. “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.” She and her ex-husband have three children together.

Falynn and Simon are said to be in the process of finalizing their divorce. As theGRIO reported, she went on Instagram to say she appreciates the support she is receiving after Williams announced her engagement to her ex.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn, 31, posted on Instagram. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

theGRIO’s Biba Adams and Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

