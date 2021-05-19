A$AP Rocky confirms relationship with Rihanna: ‘Love of my life’

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” the rapper tells GQ

After months of speculation, A$AP Rocky is finally opening up about his feelings for his girlfriend, Rihanna.

According to reports, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, gave fans a glimpse into his relationship during an interview with GQ magazine in which he calls Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he tells the magazine about life with the 33-year-old R&B singer who he’s been romantically linked to since last year. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

Samuel Hine, the GQ writer assigned to the piece, also noted in the story that the Rocky is now “comfortable embracing monogamy.”

“As soon as I bring her up, he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite. I could practically hear the angels singing,” writes Hine.

“I think when you know, you know,” concedes the 32-year-old rapper before stating plainly. “She’s the One.”

In addition to sharing a love for music and high fashion, it appears Rocky —whose father emigrated from Barbados to the U.S.– also shares a homeland with his beloved. Rihanna has always been proud of her Bajan heritage, so it came as no surprise when the duo was photographed on the island together around last Christmas.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“It was like a homecoming thing,” he says while recalling the experience. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

When asked if he’s open to being a father himself someday, he responds, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’m already a dad!,” he then teases. “All these motherf**kers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!”

After laughing he then gets serious and restates himself more seriously, explaining “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In addition to spilling the tea about his personal life, the entertainer also shared some details about his approach to his long-anticipated new album, tentatively titled All Smiles.

“It’s all about the evolution,” he explains. “If I’m still doing the same s**t with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what’s the point? You got that catalog. You can go revisit that.”

He admits that occasionally he indulges in reading what critics have to say about his music but does his best to take it all with a grain of salt, concluding, “I don’t think that’s really my concern. I’d be confused, man. I just want to make some good music, that’s all. I want to feel great about doing it, and I want people to feel great about hearing it.”

