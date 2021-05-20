Chrissy Teigen dropped by three major retailers over cyberbullying

Bloomingdale, Macy's and Target have all reportedly backed away from carrying Teigen's new line following the public outcry

Outspoken supermodel and television personality Chrissy Teigen has found herself in hot water the last few weeks after it was revealed that she once bullied a 16-year-old nonbinary person on social media, going as far as to suggest they commit suicide.

Now Page Six is reporting that three major retail department chains have dropped her signature products from their stores, as a response to the current backlash and public outcry.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Bloomingdale, as well as its parent firm Macy’s, were planning to sell 31 items of Teigen’s kitchen and dining line in stores, but reportedly pulled out at the last minute when Courtney Stodden shared that when they were a teenage reality star married to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson, the model made it a habit of publicly bullying them on social media.

“They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it,” the anonymous source told Page Six.

It has been reported that Target, which also planned to launch the cookware online, has also discontinued its partnership with the supermodel.

Children are off-limits

Stodden – who goes by the pronouns “they” and “them” – recently told the Daily Beast, that when they were 16, Teigen publicly tweeted messages to them including “I hate you,” “my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap” and “go. To sleep. forever.” Stodden also alleges that the Sports Illustrated cover model privately sent messages them telling them to kill themself.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” Teigen said in a series of tweets published on May 12. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

“I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll,” she continued. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen also claimed that she has tried to connect with Stodden privately, but thought it best to publicly apologize as well since her tweets insulting Stodden had been public.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am,” Teigen conceded in her mea culpa.

Apologize to Quvenzhané Wallis as well. Additionally you’re still a troll so you might not want to use that in the past tense. I hope this is the day you realize that some things come with their own punishment & that projecting your self-hate onto others isnt “quirky”



Seek help. — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) May 12, 2021

While Stodden said that they accepted Teigen’s apology, they also clarified that the model never personally reached out as she claims. Stodden then opined that Teigen’s apology felt more like an attempt to save her partnership with the retailer Target than sincere remorse.

Newsweek reported that in addition to telling Stodden to “take a dirt nap,” in 2013 Teigen targeted a Black child star named Quvenzhané Wallis, the youngest actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

Actress Quvenzhane Wallis attends the 20th Century Fox And Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Academy Award Nominees Celebration at Lure on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

At the time, a seemingly annoyed Teigen appeared to implying that the young actress was acting too grown while attending the Oscars ceremony.

“Is it okay to call a small child cocky?” she allegedly wrote in the since-deleted tweet, before adding: “I am forced to like Quvenzhané Wallis because she’s a child right? Okay fine.”

In light of Teigen’s apology to Stodden, many on Twitter are asking where Wallis’ apology is, given she was only 9 years old when Teigen slammed her for coming off “cocky,” a move that some believe hints at how confident Black children are often chastised.

“Apologize to Quvenzhané Wallis as well,” writer Clarkisha Kent tweeted. “Additionally you’re still a troll so you might not want to use that in the past tense. I hope this is the day you realize that some things come with their own punishment & that projecting your self-hate onto others isnt ‘quirky.'”



