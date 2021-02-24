Chrissy Teigen asks Biden to unfollow her on Twitter: ‘It’s not you it’s me’

Teigen, a social media star who is very open about her progressive political views, was blocked by the former president’s Twitter account.

In a hilarious series of tweets, Chrissy Teigen asked President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter this week.

“It’s not you,” she wrote, “it’s me!!!!”

Chrissy Teigen attends the Sept. 2019 premiere of Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” at ArcLight Hollywood. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen is known for her hilarious, candid social media presence, with Twitter being one of her main platforms on which to connect with fans and vent about life. The model, who is very open about her progressive political views, was blocked by the last president’s Twitter account. After the historic win of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November, Teigen wanted to get a follow back from the man in the White House.

Last month, Teigen tweeted to Joe Biden’s official account, writing: “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.” That same day, it seems Teigen’s prayers were answered when she received an official follow from Biden’s @POTUS account. She tweeted, “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!…my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” hinting at the last president’s behavior on Twitter.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz January 20, 2021

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Now, it seems Teigen is regretting her wish and wants to take it all back.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! February 23, 2021

She wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Just like last month, it seems it did not take long for President Biden to respond to her request.

Later in the day Tuesday, Teigen wrote a celebratory tweet, hinting that a U.S. president had yet again unfollowed her.

Last month, on Inauguration Day, she took to social media to celebrate the ushering in of the new Biden administration.

“Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country,” she candidly wrote on her Instagram account, “History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”

