Detroit boy, 12, mauled by dog after saving younger siblings

"For him, it wasn't a second thought, that's the kind of big brother he is,” said 12-year-old Deacon Ashmore's mother, Elisabeth Ashmore.

A Detroit boy is being heralded as a hero for protecting his younger siblings from two pit bulls. Unfortunately, 12-year-old Deacon Ashmore was attacked himself and is dealing with severe injuries in the aftermath.

“He just kept saying, ‘I know Kingston wouldn’t have survived if the dogs would have attacked him. For him, it wasn’t a second thought, that’s the kind of big brother he is,” Deacon’s mother, Elisabeth Ashmore told the Detroit Free Press.

His younger brother Kingston is only five-years-old and the 12-year-old said he feared for his brother’s life.

On Monday, Ashmore, his three younger siblings, and some other neighborhood kids were playing outside when he spotted two pit bulls charging toward them. Deacon Ashmore stepped in front of the younger children, giving them time to run inside, PEOPLE reports.

He, on the other hand, was mauled by the dogs, which injured the boy so badly it looked like “guts were coming out of his leg,” according to one of his little sisters.

Deacon Ashmore, who was born in Ethiopia and adopted by the Detroit family, did not have any broken bones but was taken to the hospital to have the tendons, ligaments, and muscles in his legs treated via surgery, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Now the family is asking for prayers and financial support as they deal with medical bills and prepare for the possibility of physical therapy for Ashmore.

Restore Church pastor Cletus Bontrager created a GoFundMe for the family on Wednesday which has a $20K goal. So far it has raised almost $5K.

“Many of you know Deacon Ashmore as a great young man! Deacon proved that Monday evening. His leg was mauled by a dog while playing outside with his siblings,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Deacon will have medical bills which may include physical therapy. Along with financial help Deacon can use your prayers for his spirits to stay up and his leg heals without complications.”

The incident was reported to the city and an investigation is underway. An unnamed neighbor of the family has also expressed remorse and offered to pay for the medical costs. In 2020, there were over 400 dog bites reported in the Midwestern city, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The pitbull attack is one of many that continue to take place across the country. Thankfully, Deacon is projected to “be just fine” according to his family.

“He’s home on crutches. It could be a couple of weeks. I’m not even sure how many stitches they ended up putting in,” said Elisabeth Ashmore.

