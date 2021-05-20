Twitter users accuse Candace Owens of hypocrisy over cancel Chrissy Teigen campaign

"I’ve led a campaign for people to examine the long history of abuse that Teigen has directed at young women."

Black Twitter is coming for Candace Owens’ newly laid edges after she posted an op-ed to the Daily Wire website titled Why I Launched The Campaign Against Chrissy Teigen.

Owens joined the cancel culture movement against Teigen after it was revealed that the cookbook author once bullied former teen bride Courtney Stodden, going as far as to tell the reality TV star to commit suicide in a private message on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen, Candace Owens (Getty Images)

Page Six is reporting that in response to the current backlash and public outcry, three major retail department chains – Macy’s, Target, and Bloomingdale’s – have dropped Teigen’s signature products from their stores — a move which Owens is taking credit for.

“If you’ve been following me on social media over the last week, you’ve seen that I’ve led a campaign for people to examine the long history of abuse that Teigen has directed at young women,” Owens wrote. “We’re not talking about mean tweets – we’re talking about Teigen harassing teen girls and even encouraging suicide.”

CANDACE OWENS: Why I Launched The Campaign Against Chrissy Teigen https://t.co/HhG3W8aVQl pic.twitter.com/NfdlongoVB — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 20, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Stodden – who goes by the pronouns “they” and “them” – recently told The Daily Beast that when they were 16, Teigen publicly tweeted messages to them including “I hate you,” “my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap” and “go. To sleep. forever.”

Stodden also alleges that the Sports Illustrated cover model privately sent messages them telling them to kill themself.

Model Courtney Stodden in Los Angeles, California in 2015. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Specticast)

Stodden first made headlines in 2011 after marrying then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at age 16.

Owens noted that Teigen also targeted actress Lindsay Lohan and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

“Chrissy also did this to Lindsay Lohan, mocking her after Lohan attempted to slit her own wrists. Teigen said the troubled actress likely ‘adds a few more slits to her wrists’ every time she sees Emma Stone, another A-list red-headed actress,” Owens wrote. “Teigen also said she wished Sarah Palin would ‘shoot herself in the face.’”

Teigen has apologized for the disturbing tweets, stating “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” she said in a series of posts published on May 12. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

candace owens claims she's going after chrissy teigen because she cares deeply about suicide… when she openly mocked meghan markle for having suicidal ideations and kurt cobain for taking his own life pic.twitter.com/EkkkITcAwG — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, people on Twitter have called out Owens’ hypocrisy, noting that she is feigning concern about how Teigen’s tweets affected a young white girl when it wasn’t that long ago when Owens herself mocked Meghan Markle for revealing she had suicidal thoughts during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Owens has also made clear that she is very much anti-cancel culture, so the fact that she’s using the movement to attack Teigen has many folks tweeting her directly and asking her to “make it make sense.”

“Candace Owens claims she’s going after Chrissy Teigen because she cares deeply about suicide … when she openly mocked Meghan Markle for having suicidal ideations and Kurt Cobain for taking his life,” the Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern wrote.

Owens was a trending topic on Twitter Thursday for writing in a tweet that “Announcing that your pronouns are they/them is just poor grammar.”

She is also offering a subscription discount to the Daily Wire using the discount code “CHRISSY.”

