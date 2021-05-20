Obama called Trump ‘racist, sexist pig’ and ‘madman,’ new book claims

"Obama’s feelings are well-known, but have rarely been reported in such blunt detail."

If you’ve ever wondered what former President Barack Obama really has to say about former President Donald Trump behind closed doors, a new book claims to have the answer.

According to reports, Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic, has a new book coming out next week called Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, in which he makes claims that Obama has been previously heard calling Trump a “madman”, a “racist, sexist pig”, and a “corrupt motherf**ker.”

“Trump’s loathing for Obama is well-known and oft-expressed, beginning with his championing of the racist birther conspiracy which said Obama was not qualified to be president,” reports The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy. “Obama’s feelings are well-known, but have rarely been reported in such blunt detail.”

In the book, Dovere alleges that once upon a time, Obama thought that if he had to choose between Trump or Ted Cruz as the next Republican president, he preferred Trump because he didn’t appear as politically savvy and dangerous as the seasoned hard-right Texas senator.

But after Cruz became the runner-up in the Republican primary in 2016, by 2017, Obama realized he’d underestimated Trump’s audacity.

“He’s a madman,” Dovere reports Obama telling big donors, “looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation.”

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that f**king lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

The writer claims that after hearing reports that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin and amid the investigation of Russian election interference with links between Trump and Moscow, Obama lost it and once exclaimed, “That corrupt motherf**ker!”

A more vocal Obama

As we previously reported, Obama has been a lot more vocal about social justice issues now that he is no longer tethered to the Oval office.

Following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, released a statement in which, they wrote: “For almost a year, George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world — inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: would justice be done?”

“In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial,” they said.

“True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day,” the Obamas continue. “It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in.”

The former First Couple added that the verdict was a “necessary step on the road to progress.” However, it was far from a sufficient one.

