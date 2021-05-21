George Floyd’s family plans marches, events for anniversary of death

Floyd's surviving kin announced they will mark the first anniversary of his death with gatherings in several cities.

Members of the family of George Floyd announced this week that they will note the first anniversary of his passing with events in several cities.

Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump and the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will lead official events with the family in Houston, Minneapolis and New York.

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks at George Floyd Square after last month’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“We will celebrate my brother’s life in a very, very special way,” Bridgett Floyd said at a virtual press conference Thursday.

In Houston, an early-morning rally and march are set to take place, led by Sharpton and Crump along with longtime Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, on Saturday. The rally begins at 8 a.m., and the march follows at 10 a.m., beginning at McGregor Park and proceeding to Jack Yates High School.

Philonise Floyd (left), brother of George Floyd, and Rev. Al Sharpton (right) arrive at the Hennepin County Government Center during the Derek Chauvin trial last month. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

On Sunday, members of Sharpton’s National Action Network will march with Floyd’s brother, Terrence, in New York City. The march will begin at Brooklyn Borough Hall at 10 a.m.

Also on May 23, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will lead a rally and march through downtown Minneapolis, the city Floyd called home and the place he was killed. His kin will be joined by the families of Daunte Wright, Trayvon Martin and Botham Jean. The rally begins at 4 p.m. and the march starts at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder at the hands of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will host a celebration of life at Commons Park in downtown Minneapolis, with a host of activities slated for families, performances and guest speakers.

For those unable to attend any of the events, Bridget Floyd requested that they call for their legislators to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

During Thursday’s virtual press conference, Bridget Floyd expressed dismay that Black men continue to be killed at the hands of law enforcement.

“We’re like deer that they’re hunting after in the woods when they see us,” she said. “We are human beings. We bleed the same way they bleed. The same breath God put in our body he puts in their body. So there is no reason why this should still be happening.”

