Prince Harry says Markle motivated him to go to therapy after argument

In his moving docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle motivated him to go to therapy after an argument.

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated docuseries, co-created with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, has finally dropped on Apple TV+. Through candid conversations exploring his past, his relationship to Markle and his own mental health struggles, The Me You Can’t See strives to illuminate and highlight the importance of emotional and mental well-being.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (left), and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (right), attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards last March at Mansion House in London, England. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Opening up about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and how it impacted his childhood and beyond, the Duke of Sussex says, “I am one of the first people to recognize that firstly, I had a fear of — when I first went to therapy — a fear of losing.” He reveals that therapy wasn’t a topic of conversation in the royal family, calling ages 28 to 30 “a nightmare.” It wasn’t until his relationship with Markle, Prince Harry reveals, that he eventually started going to a therapist.

“It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said. “There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship. She was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British royal family … when she said, ‘I think you need to see someone,’ that was in reaction to an argument we had. And in that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”

The prince reveals that through therapy, he was finally able to process and address trauma from his past, and ultimately it wound up saving his marriage — and his life.

“You’ve sometimes got to go back,” said Prince Harry, “and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and to be able to process it in order to be able to heal. For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything. That’s why I’m here now. That’s why my wife is here now … we chose to put our mental health first. That’s what we’re doing. And that’s what we will continue to do.”

Fans and viewers seem to already have taken to The Me You Can’t See, with many cheering on the Duke of Sussex for his candid and crucial conversations throughout.

The media really tried to say Harry regretted the Oprah interview…few months later this man is back with Oprah saying “I said what I said!” I’ve never seen a better endorsement for therapy. Harry really is not playing with you people anymore. #TheMeYouCantSee #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/cjLnMFJzZ1 — J.J. McAvoy (@JJMcAvoy) May 21, 2021

One viewer commented on how important the series is in honestly conversing about mental health, specifically in the months after the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Winfrey, tweeting, “The media really tried to say Harry regretted the Oprah interview…few months later this man is back with Oprah saying ‘I said what I said!’ I’ve never seen a better endorsement for therapy. Harry really is not playing with you people anymore. #TheMeYouCantSee #PrinceHarry.”

Ohhhhhhh #TheMeYouCantSee is brilliant. On episode 1 and I'm just in awe of what #PrinceHarry and #Oprah has put 2gether. This series is very eye-opening to empathize with others!! — Roxy J 🌸🦁 (@Roxy_Johnson96) May 21, 2021

Other users were just plain amazed at how the duke and Winfrey joined forces to tell such a strong story. Another tweeted: “Ohhhhhhh #TheMeYouCantSee is brilliant. On episode 1 and I’m just in awe of what #PrinceHarry and #Oprah has put 2gether. This series is very eye-opening to empathize with others!!”

The Me You Can’t See is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

