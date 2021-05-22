Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family on anniversary of murder

Floyd’s family announced this week that they will observe the first anniversary of his passing with events in several cities

President Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd’s family on the one year anniversary of the Minneapolis man’s murder, the White House confirmed on Friday.

“On Tuesday, he will mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. We’ll have more details on what the plans are for that day soon,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden has implored the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act which Democrats narrowly pushed through the House in March. During his first State of the Union address in April, President Biden invoked the words of Floyd’s seven year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd. “She looked at me and said ‘My daddy changed the world.’ After the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer we can see how right she was if we have the courage to act as a Congress.”

Psaki addressed the crucial legislation and the possibility of its passage on Friday, the Hill reported. “It would be a contribution to rebuilding trust in communities. Obviously, there’s more that needs to be done beyond that; that’s not the only step — far from it,” said Psaki.

People march through the streets after the verdict was announced for Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021 in Atlanta, United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The Act would ban chokeholds and no knock warrants, and create a national database for officers involved in misconduct investigations. However, the question of qualified immunity has become the greatest point of contention between progressive Democrats and Republicans, and Congress members have hinted that they will miss the May 25 anniversary date deadline President Biden has set.

“The most important thing is that we have a bill that hits the president’s desk, not the date that it does,” said Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) who authored the House version of the Act. On Friday, ten House members, spearheaded by ‘Squad’ members, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) wrote a letter to the committee that is crafting the Senate version of the Act to end qualified immunity, CNBC reported.

“Given that police violence, as a weapon of structural racism, continues to have devastating and deadly consequences for Black and brown lives across our country, we strongly urge you to not only maintain but strengthen the provision eliminating qualified immunity as negotiations in the Senate continue,” they wrote.

As the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder approaches, some people say the best way to honor him is for Congress to pass a bill in his name that overhauls policing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

As theGrio previously reported, Floyd’s family announced this week that they will observe the first anniversary of his passing with events in several cities. Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump and the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will lead official events with the family in Houston, Minneapolis and New York.

“We will celebrate my brother’s life in a very, very special way,” Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd said at a virtual press conference Thursday.

TheGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor and Biba Adams contributed to this report.

