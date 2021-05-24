NBA’s Malik Beasley issues public apology to wife for Larsa Pippen fling

In November 2020, Beasley was photographed holding hands and taking a stroll with Pippen

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Malik Beasley

NBA player Malik Beasley recently took to social media to apologize to his wife, Montana Yao, for his alleged fling last year with Larsa Pippen.

In late November 2020, Beasley was photographed holding hands and taking a stroll with Larsa Pippen during an outing in Miami. It appeared the baller had left his family to have an affair with the mother of four, per TMZ.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish ..”, Beasley wrote on Instagram with an image of what looks like himself, his wife, and their baby.

Yao and Beasley wed in March 2020, but she filed for divorce not long after the scandal went public in December. They share a 2-year-old baby boy named Makai. Yao has yet to respond to the post publicly.

The baller continued with: “As that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing….”

Around the time that she filed for divorce, Yao took to social media to call out Beasley and said she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused.” She added: “There have been no public or private addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Malik Beasley

As previously reported by theGrio, Yao said she was shocked when the scandal first hit.

Larsa, 46, was spotted holding hands with Beasley, 24, in Miami on November 23, and they looked very much like a couple — much to the surprise of his wife.

Yao said she was blindsided to see her husband with Pippen after photos surfaced of Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Pippen’s notoriety stems from her status as a (former) basketball wife, and relationship with the Kardashians. Larsa and Scottie Pippen met in Chicago in 1995, five years after the former Chicago Bulls star divorced his first wife, Karen McCollum. The Pippens share four children together and Scottie has a son with McCollum whom recently passed away.

The Pippens wed in 1997 and called it quits in 2018, when she filed for divorce.

Additional reporting by Christian Spencer

