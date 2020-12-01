Larsa Pippen, 46, and NBA’s Malik Beasley, 24, spark romance rumors

The duo were spotted holding hands in Miami last month, much to the surprise of his wife

Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen, and ex-side piece of baller Tristen Thompson, is rumored to be boo’d up with Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Larsa, 46, was spotted holding hands with Beasley, 24, late last month in Miami, and they looked very much like a couple — much to the surprise of his wife, Montana Yao.

Yao said she was “blindsided” after photos surfaced of Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Pippen’s notoriety stems from her status as a (former) basketball wife, and relationship with the Kardashians.

Larsa and Scottie met in Chicago in 1995, five years after the former Chicago Bulls star divorced his first wife, Karen McCollum. The Pippens share four children together and Scottie has a son with McCollum.

The Pippens wed in 1997 and called it quits in 2018, when she filed for divorce.

As theGrio previously reported, rumor has it that Larsa cheated on Scottie with rapper/producer Future.

Beasley also has a history with messy relationships.

TMZ sports reports that he lost a fight with former NFL linebacker Su’a Cravens over an Instagram model.

Last month, Beasley agreed to return to the Timberwolves after signing a four-year, $60 million contract.

Meanwhile, after photos of him and Pippen surfaced this week, Beasley’s wife is said to be lawyering up and plotting her exit.

