Raven-Symoné, wife Miranda Pearman-Maday start Youtube channel, talk babies

The couple recently appeared on an episode of 'Entertainment Tonight' and revealed their plans for "a big family"

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday opened up about their plans to expand their family.

As theGrio previously reported, Raven-Symone spent much of last year as a blissful newlywed after her surprise wedding to her now-wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. Surprising her many fans and followers on Instagram, the Disney star’s wedding pictures went viral in summer 2020. Now, almost a year after officially tying the knot, the couple have opened up in a recent interview about their plans for children.

The couple sat down with Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight and gushed about their family plans. Raven told Behar in the clip, “I want four kids. I want a big family,” Raven explained.

Raven Symone attends the 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. I really don’t like the attention on me, even though I’m in the industry, you might think it’s true. But if we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.”

“They don’t all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don’t think they should,” Raven continued.

Miranda chimed in, saying, “I love that. And we share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn’t really grow up with.”

The couple also opened up about their popular YouTube series. 8 PM and what else is in store for them in the near future.

Raven shared, “I believe in numerology, and when we got married, it took us a while to find the perfect date that added up to a number we believe brings us a beautiful springboard for our career and our marriage and success and luck. And we ended up on eight.”

Of their initial parenthood conversations, Symoné explained, “We have many conversations about it. We’re not getting any younger and we know that this world is full of promises, but never a follow-through.”

Miranda added, “I think it’s interesting, too, because a lot of people don’t understand how a lesbian couple would have a baby, other than adoption. I think sharing the whole journey like you just said, and whatever that may look like, there are multiple options.”

Check out the full interview with the couple on Entertainment Tonight.

