Vivica Fox responds to 50 Cent’s girlfriend after saying rapper ‘love of my life’

Fox recently sat down for an interview with Vlad TV where she opened up about her former flame

Loading the player...

In a recent Instagram exchange, Vivica Fox responded to 50 Cent‘s girlfriend after saying in an interview that the rapper was “the love of her life.”

Read More: Vivica A. Fox accepts Kenya Moore’s apology, ending years-long feud

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Vivica Fox opened up about her high-profile relationship with 50 Cent back in the day.

In the conversation, she revealed what eventually derailed their relationship.

“The main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day…will always like…he was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations.”

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 28, 2003 in New York City

She continued, “He will always have a very special place in my heart. But the reason why the relationship ended was because we just went public way too fast, had way too many people in our business.

If I was to have a chance to do it over, it would be that we stayed private a lot longer, but we got too many people in our business and you know, that’s what killed the relationship, unfortunately.”

While Fox’s sentimental comments made headlines, they seem to have made their way to 50 Cent’s current girlfriend, Cuban Link.

Underneath a repost of the interview on The Shade Room, Cuban Link commented, “.. aww” with violet and heart face emojis.

Fox seemed to have caught this comment, because the actress used her Instagram Stories to clear up any miscommunication from the clip.

She wrote in the story, “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom.” She continued, “Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good!” along with some winking emojis.

Read More: Vivica Fox spills the tea on ‘PG-13’ sex life with 50 Cent

Fox has been pretty revealing over the years about her relationship with the hip-hop star and entertainment mogul and where she stands with it now.

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017, Fox opened up to the talk show host about her former flame.

After years of beef with her ex, she told Wendy, “Someone has to be the bigger person and so I walked over to him, and we sat, I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that.”

She continued, “Listen, I know you guys don’t know it, but I will always have love for him. As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said that he was literally like my true love… I hated to have to beef with him.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

