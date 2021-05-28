Couple secretly places $1K in baby products to help new parents

“Being a parent can be tough! Before I founded Milky Mama we often struggled to make ends meet. So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items,” wrote California entrepreneur Krystal Duhaney.

Loading the player...

California couple Krystal and Patrick Duhaney know what it’s like to financially struggle as new parents, so they wanted to do their part to help others. In late April, entrepreneur Krystal started hiding money in baby products throughout Target stores in Carson, Manhattan Beach, and Signal Hill/El Segundo, KABC reports.

Duhaney posted a video on her Instagram showing the stops she made to the stores, tucking money into containers of baby formula and diaper boxes. A self-described “mompreneur” with two children, Duhaney said that she was grateful to be in a position that allows her to give back. The couple hid $1,000 worth of cash in many of the products.

(Credit: Adobe stock)

Read More: The Weeknd donates $1M to hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia

“Being a parent can be tough! Before I founded @milkymamallc, we often struggled to make ends meet. So, Hubby and I went to various @target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items,” wrote Duhaney. “We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts.”

In 2015, Duhaney, who is also a registered nurse, started a lactation cookie business after finding scarce resources for breastfeeding moms like her who struggled to produce milk, according to the company website. Today, Milky Mama offers a line of lactation cookies, brownies, teas, lemonades and herbal supplements and has a 337K following on Instagram and nearly 390K on Facebook.

Duhaney says that when giving back, she kept safety in mind, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out.

“Diaper containers are sealed. The diapers are wrapped inside the box as well as formula,” Duhaney recently told KABC. “It’s not like we’re putting it in the powder. There’s a cover. So, we were very, you know, intentional and we were making sure that we paid close attention to those types of things as well, to make sure that we weren’t actually contaminating anything.”

Read More: Social media star Tabitha Brown pens inspirational book ‘Feeding the Soul’

Duhaney’s video has appeared in Good News Movement Instagram KABC reports and has garnered over 2,000 comments from inspired sharing admiration for the act of generosity. “This is beautiful! Thank you for bringing smiles to the families that will receive these gifts” wrote one commenter.

“As parents raising two young children, it’s really important for us to let our children know… kindness matters and that you never know what somebody’s going through,” Duhaney told KABC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

