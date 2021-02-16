Social media star Tabitha Brown pens inspirational book ‘Feeding the Soul’

The viral sensation who shot to fame sharing her plant-based lifestyle now has a book that is due to come out this fall

After taking the world by storm last year with her social media videos, Tabitha Brown now has a book deal.

Brown’s sudden success is inspirational to her many fans out there, and now she’s set to cement her legacy even further with an inspirational book on the way. Brown told People magazine that Feeding the Soul (Because it’s My Business) is coming this fall with plans to follow it up with a cookbook.

Brown, 42, told the magazine, “I literally wake up and pinch myself at the thought of my life today versus four years ago! Then I hear my daddy’s voice in my ear, saying, ‘You only live once, but if you live it right, once is enough…I couldn’t agree more! Living in my truth is enough, and it’s the best feeling ever.”

She explains, “Sharing that with the world in my book is such a blessing, and my hope is that readers will take the same feeling away after reading it. Our life is our business, and if we don’t take care of it, we can go out of business! So I thought maybe I could share a few moments that I almost went out of business — but came back stronger than ever before.”

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Brown, of course, went viral with her hilarious reviews of plant-based meals and short-form vegan video recipes. An ambassador for Whole Foods and represented by CAA, the LA-based star has millions of social media followers.

Per People, in the book Brown will, “share stories from her own life — and include the catchphrases rooted in love and realness that have riveted her fans.”

Feeding the Soul (Because it’s My Business) will be published by William Morrow on Sept. 28.

