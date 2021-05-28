Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later, theGrio presents ‘Genocide in the Heartland’

theGrio's White House Correspondent April Ryan takes viewers through the prevailing fight for justice for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

theGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan takes viewers through the prevailing fight for justice for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Genocide is the term legal representation for massacre survivors and descendants now use to describe the attack on the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood that occurred 100 years ago. But now they see an opening to clinch restitution. As Congress contemplates passing legislation that could establish a commission to study cases for reparations, scholars, historians and members of Greenwood community point to the Tulsa Massacre as a prime example to pass the bill during this Congressional session and open the door to reparations for the Genocide in the Heartland.

