Porsha Williams reveals fiancé’s name is tattooed on her neck

Porsha Williams is so crazy in love with her fiancé Simon Guobadia that she has inked part of his name on her neck.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn’t been shy about expressing her love for Guobadia. She recently told Fox’s pop culture series Dish Nation that she’s made those feelings permanent by having his middle name scribbled into her flesh.

The revelation was prompted after fellow co-hosts Da Brat and Sherri Shepherd discussed how Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching lotus flower tattoos to honor each other.

Porsha Williams (left) recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia (right), the ex-husband of one of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars. (Instagram)

“I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show the way you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck, yeah,” Williams said to the panel’s surprise. “I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody. It’s sweet!”

Williams added that she got it in that specific area to lessen any pain.

“Right here, it don’t hurt,” said Williams, gesturing toward the back of her neck. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

Williams also divulged that she and Guobadia plan to have three weddings to celebrate their love. He has left the planning for their special day at her discretion.

“[Simon] did say, ‘Aww babe, it’s okay, just do whatever you want. It’s your day. I want you to experience it all,’” Williams said. “So, yeah, I think he kind of put it all on me.”

Williams continued, “He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law of custom ceremony and a regular wedding. And then we’re gonna have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country.”

Despite her joyous mood, Williams and Guobadia were met with backlash earlier this month when they went public with their relationship. Guobadia is the estranged husband of Williams’ RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia. Furthermore, Williams and Guobadia have only been dating a month, according to the couple, but the controversy has not dampened their spirits or commitment.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Guobadia said in an Instagram post.

Williams wrote on her Instagram page that the two were “living life each day to its fullest,” and would not feel guilty about it.

“I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she said in a post on May 10.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Williams also denied that she had broken any girl codes by getting involved with Falynn’s ex.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

