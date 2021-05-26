Porsha Williams shares details on upcoming wedding to Simon Guobadia

The reality TV star talks about her upcoming nuptials with her new fiancé

Loading the player...

Porsha Williams opening up about her upcoming nuptials amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding her courtship and we’re all ears.

READ MORE: Falynn Guobadia breaks her silence on Porsha Williams, ex-husband’s engagement

The outspoken reality star almost broke the internet earlier this month when she first announced her engagement to the estranged husband of her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia, and on the following day dropped the bombshell that she would also be starring in a three-part special on Bravo about her personal life.

TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

This week while the Dish Nation show was discussing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding plans, Dish Nation co-host Gary With Da Tea pivoted the discussion to Williams and inquired, “Now Porsha, who’s planning the meal for your extravagant African reception?”

Without skipping a beat, a beaming Williams gushed, ‘You know what, I think Simon done pulled a page out of Blake’s book because he did say, ‘Oh, babe, it’s okay. Just do whatever you want. It’s your day, I want you to experience it all.’ So yeah, I think he kind of put it all on me too. I think I’m feeling Gwen Stefani’s pain here because I’m the one that’s going to be doing all the extravaganza over here. I see what y’all are doing, I see it.”

When was asked if she was planning to have a themed wedding, she responded, “Well, not necessarily themed, because he’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding. And then, we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,”

READ MORE: Atlanta Dream hires franchise’s first all Black, female broadcast team

Many speculated that Williams’ rushed engagement to Guobadia was a publicity stunt to create content for her upcoming limited series. But as we previously reported, a source recently told Page Six the special was “greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news.”

Instead the special will reportedly focus on more so on the 39-year-old’s family and her activism.

Williams was arrested twice in Louisville, Kentucky last year as she protested in support of charges against the officers who killed 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor. Her grandfather, Hosea Williams, was active in the civil rights movement in Atlanta.

Despite the initial plans, given how viral the recent announcement of Williams’ engagement to Simon Guobadia has become, there’s no doubt that producers will pivot to make it a bigger part of the narrative for the series.

As of now, no other members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise are expected to make an appearance, but her sister Lauren Williams, and her mother, Diane Williams, will likely take part.

Read More: Porsha Williams engaged to ex-husband of ‘RHOA’ co-star Falynn Guobadia

This is the second limited series that Williams has filmed for Bravo. In 2019, the network aired Porsha’s Having a Baby, which chronicled her pregnancy with daughter Pilar, who’s now two.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

