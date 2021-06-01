Mariah Carey says she meant to inspire young people, not defame brother in memoir

Morgan Carey said he suffered "extreme mental anguish" from the singer's bestselling memoir

Almost a year after the release of her New York Times bestselling memoir, Mariah Carey is still defending it, saying she meant to inspire young people by writing it, not defame her brother.

As theGrio previously reported, Mariah was sued by her brother for allegedly depicting him as a “violent man” in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Filed in March in New York’s Supreme Court, Variety reported that Morgan Carey, Mariah’s brother, claimed he “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life,” after the release of the memoir.

theGrio also reported that Mariah wrote at length about her brother in the popular memoir. She often referenced her brother as her “sometimes drug dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk-ass brother,” and detailed “shady characters and shady situations” he would sometimes find himself in.

Now, according to documents obtained by Page Six, the music icon is claiming she did not defame her brother at all in the memoir.

“The story of Ms. Carey’s rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams,” read papers filed by Mariah’s lawyer.

Mariah argues that her brother’s suit should be thrown out completely. “Her claim means that a higher legal standard would be required of Morgan to prove defamation, and it’s one that the suit doesn’t meet,” read the obtained papers.

As theGrio previously reported, Morgan Carey wasn’t the only sibling of the “Fantasy” singer to sue her. Her sister Alison Carey sued Mariah in February 2021 for $1.25 million in damages, reportedly from “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.”

Mariah writes in her memoir, “Alison has burned me in many ways and more times than I can count.”

