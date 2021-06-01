Raven-Symoné draws backlash over 30-pound weight loss, 48-hour fast

The 'Raven's Home' actress took to Instagram Live with her wife to update her fans and followers on her weight loss journey

In a recent Instagram Live, Raven-Symoné updated her fans on her weight loss journey, sharing that she’s lost thirty pounds. While most of the comments were positive and congratulatory, she did face some backlash from fans who criticized her methods.

Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, updated her fans on her hair, weight loss, and more.

Now saved to her profile, the Instagram live video is captioned: “Pounds Down (Ear update) Just sayin hi! Info about the pounds down journey/ear piercing/and moving.”

Showing off her weight loss, she told fans in the video, “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin…you see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

Raven-Symone attends Tribeca Celebrates Pride Day at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on May 4, 2019. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Raven continued, sharing the exact amount of weight she’s lost.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s— ton of weight.” Pearman-Maday cheers her wife on in the video, saying, “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good.” Symoné then reveals, “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now.”

Many of the Disney Channel star’s fans and followers flooded the comments with support for the actress.

One fan wrote, “You look very beautiful, and I’m very happy for you, keep up what you’re doing and whole heaps of blessings to you ❤ 💯.” Another follower agreed, writing, “Congratulations on your pounds down, keep up the great work.”

Some followers, however, were disappointed in the actress’ methods.

One user wrote “Gonna have to unfollow for the weight loss plan… I am in eating disorder recovery, and it’s triggering and sad to watch people buy into diet culture. Hope you find sustainable living outside of this ‘pounds down’ mentality.”

Another user with similar sentiments wrote, “Diet culture has you by the neck, and instead of accepting it, you should fight back. You’re quite literally starving yourself to lose weight and that is just so sad.”

While the post certainly drew mixed reactions, there are still plenty of fans cheering the Raven’s Home star on with support and love.

