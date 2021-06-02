Rapper DaBaby questioned after 2 injured in Miami Beach shooting

The two allegedly responsible for the Ocean Drive shooting, one a member of DaBaby’s entourage, were arrested.

Grammy Award-nominated rapper DaBaby was questioned and released after two people were injured in a shooting in Miami Beach Monday night.

Two people who police say are responsible for the shooting on Ocean Drive in South Beach have been taken into custody.

In this handout provided by Miami Police Department, rapper DaBaby poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested for battery in connection to a robbery investigation on Jan. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Miami Police Department via Getty Images)

Christopher Urena, 29, of Davie, Florida, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, grand theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Wisdom Awute, 21, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to a local report, Awute is a recording artist and a member of DaBaby’s entourage.

The shooting happened late Monday night following an altercation. Awute allegedly shot one victim in the right calf. The identities of the victims have not been released, but authorities said in a news release posted to the Miami Beach Police Department’s Facebook page that one victim was treated for a leg injury and another for a shoulder injury. One was released; the other reportedly is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Traffic on Ocean Drive and in the area was shut down during the investigation.

The incident follows a mass shooting at a Miami-Dade banquet hall on Sunday that left two people dead and more than 20 others injured. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told reporters Tuesday that the community has contributed “a lot of tips, a lot of information” in that case. Officials said the shooting was the result of an ongoing rivalry between two different groups.

Surveillance footage showed three men getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder and firing indiscriminately into the crowd at El Mula Banquet Hall. The truck was later found submerged in a canal; it had previously been reported stolen.

DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Kirk — was arrested earlier this year for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon into a store in Beverly Hills. In early 2020, he was arrested for battery in connection to a Miami robbery investigation.

The North Carolina native earned a Grammy nomination for his hit single, “Rockstar,” in 2020.

