Blue Ivy unimpressed with Jay-Z’s HOF induction, rapper says

“Bye dad,” Blue Ivy told Jay-Z in response to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Blue Ivy Carter is raising the bar for Jay-Z, who recently revealed that his daughter was unimpressed with his 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

During a conversation on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted Jay-Z described how he was taking Blue Ivy to school when he got the announcement for the Hall of Fame induction.

“I was taking Blue to school… I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,” he shared as he chuckled with the group, on the show created by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. “As she walked away I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss, I’m in the Hall of Fame!’”

Blue Ivy’s response was epic.

“Bye dad,” is what she told the hip-hop legend.

Jay-Z opened up about his relationship with his first-born on the The Shop: Uninterrupted, which creates a space for intimate conversations between celebrities. In that episode, the guests were Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike and regular Paul Rivera.

The Shade Room posted a clip from the discussion highlighting a message from Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Lawson which read, “That’s my BluBlue she is extremely hard to impress.”

Of course this moment drew lots of commentary and reactions from fans worldwide.

“Blue runs that house. She said we ain’t clapping for you doing ya job,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Her mom is literally Beyoncé so that explains why it’s so hard to impress her,“ someone else said.

“People just don’t know Beyonce and Jay z kids gonna be the new new generation of billionaires,” another person wrote.

Blue Ivy’s sparkly personality has given many of Beyonce and Jay’s fans joy over the years.

Earlier this year, Lawson shared an adorable video of a performance by her granddaughter in what appeared to be a dance class.

“This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” Lawson wrote.

As theGrio previously reported, in a rare interview with The Sunday Times, Jay-Z acknowledged the musical empire he has built alongside Beyoncé but said he wants his children to feel supported to embark on their own ventures when they’re older rather than following in their parent’s footsteps.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” Jay-Z said in the interview. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic and after spending quality time with his children, the rapper said he learned that family “is your foundation.”

“It’s easy for us as human beings to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” Jay-Z said. “We’re just guides.”

While Blue Ivy is watching her father reach new milestones, she is also making her own history.

At just 9-years-old, Blue Ivy became the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award in March, according to Billboard. She earned a featured artist credit for her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” video from Black is King which was awarded Best Music Video.

the Grio’s Ashley Terrell contributed to this report.

