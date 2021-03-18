Blue Ivy Carter poses with her first Grammy Award

Beyoncé shared the image of her nine-year-old daughter in a celebratory Instagram video.

In an adorable photo posted to social media, Blue Ivy Carter poses with her very first Grammy Award, using it as a sippy cup.

Carter, 9, became the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy this Sunday, taking home the award for Best Music Video, winning for the Black is King breakout song, “Brown Skin Girl,” on which she’s credited as a writer.

Nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter (above), the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, takes a sip from the Grammy Award she won Sunday night, when she became the second youngest artist to win one. (Instagram)

Her famous mother, Beyoncé, and Wizkid also won the award for their contributions to the song.

As theGrio‘s Ashley Terrell reported last week, the youngest artist to ever win a Grammy is folk singer Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters who was credited as an artist on the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2001 when she was eight.

But speaking of Beyoncé, she also had quite the historic night. Winning her 28th Grammy on Sunday, the “Black Parade” singer became the most awarded female musician and most awarded singer in the award’s history. The icon has spent the week after her historic wins sharing fun behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with her and her husband, rap icon Jay-Z, from that super-special occasion. In a video on her Instagram posted last night, she shared some shots of Blue Ivy from a fun photo shoot.

In the photos, Beyoncé’s oldest daughter posed with her shiny new Grammy. One that fans immediately loved and began sharing features one of Blue Ivy holding the trophy she won and sipping out of it with a straw. It’s a cute wink at her age while highlighting her incredible accomplishment.

Fans were quick to point out that the picture felt like a callback to Jay-Z’s acceptance speech back at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Winning a Grammy for his song “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake, the rapper took the stage at the 56th annual ceremonies and said: “I wanna thank God, I mean, a little bit for this award but mostly for that and all the universe conspiring and putting that beautiful light of a young lady in my life,” referring to Beyoncé sitting in the audience. Then, holding the Grammy, he said, “I wanna tell Blue that ‘Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!'”

Taking the stage last week as she broke those monumental records, Beyoncé gave a moving speech while accepting the honor.

Winning for Best R&B Performance, she said, “I’ve been working my whole life, since I was nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching — two daughters and my son — y’all are all watching. Blue, congratulations; she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you. And I’m so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies. I love you so much.”

“And,” she said — turning to Jay-Z — “you are my rock. Love you so much.”

