Simone Biles to star in new Facebook docuseries ‘Simone vs. Herself’

Simone Biles stans have a treat coming their way. On June 15, a new docuseries about the aspirations and adversities of the now seven-time US gymnastics champion will debut and then exclusively air episodes on Facebook Live.

On Tuesday, Biles posted in anticipation of the upcoming series on her Instagram account, saying “it’s almost here”.

As a 19-time World Champion, seven-time US gymnastics championships winner, and four-time Olympic gold medalist, the 24-year-old Columbus, Ohio native is America’s most decorated gymnast, and the third most decorated in the world. Although some career spectators might think Biles has landed every peak she can, Simone vs. Herself will explore the Olympian’s goals and challenges including adjusting to the postponed 2020 Olympics and the pressure of expectations, according to a DKC company press release.

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others. My mom has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo,” said Biles.

Promotional image for “Simone vs Herself” documentary. (Courtesy of DKC)

“Simone vs. Herself” is part of Facebook’s Versus series which dives into the personal motivations of the world’s most accomplished athletes. Previous seasons have focused on six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady which was called Tom vs Time, and won a 2019 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary. In 2019, Stephen vs. The Game delved into the life of NBA star Steph Curry.

The upcoming documentary is produced by the Religion of Sports docuseries and directed by Gotham Chopra. The seven-episode installment on Biles will air on Tuesdays and the first five episodes will lead up to the Summer Games, which start July 23.

“I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too,” said Biles.

As theGrio previously reported, Biles is heading to the 2021 Olympics with her seventh national title in tow, which she won on Sunday at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. According to NBC Sports, Biles also won the balance beam, floor exercise, and vault events. The only event for which she did not place first was the uneven bars, where she placed third.

TheGrio’s Chinekwu Osakwe contributed to this report.

