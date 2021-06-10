Biggie, Jam Master Jay’s daughters to open NY pizza spot in LA

“Juicy Pizza, Coming soon,” the duo teased on Instagram.

A new pizza restaurant inspired by the one and only Notorious B.I.G. is coming to Los Angeles.

Entrepreneurs T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of Biggie, and Tyra Myricks, the daughter of Jam Master Jay, are joining forces to bring a classic New York-themed pizzeria to the West Coast, LA Eater reports. The restaurant is called Juicy Pizza, named after Biggie’s 1994 hit and classic, “Juicy.”

Juicy Pizza, themed after Biggie’s hit song “Juicy,” is coming to Los Angeles. (Credit: Juicy Pizza’s instagram)

Juicy Pizza’s Instagram page, @juicypizzala, is buzzing with excitement as they move toward the opening of their new establishment. They recently posted a heartfelt message sharing the exciting news.

“On March 9th, 1997. The world lost a physical being but never a soul and legacy,” Juicy Pizza shared on Instagram. “Juicy Pizza is a New York themed Pizza shop themed after The Notorious B.I.G. song ‘Juicy.’ When realizing the need for New York style pizza in Los Angeles we also realized that no one epitomized New York style and culture more than Christopher Wallace.”

Juicy Pizza went on to share how Biggie’s legacy will continue to be celebrated from New York to California.

“Not only today, but everyday we celebrate your influence and we are elated to celebrate it daily through Los Angeles’ newest pizza shop,” they wrote. “Juicy Pizza, Coming soon.”

Fans and supporters around the nation are looking forward to the launch and sending their well wishes.

“Yes I love this song, sending good luck on #juicypizzala,” one person commented on Juicy Pizza’s Instagram post. “I am here in Kansas City Missouri originally from Eastcoast NC I just heard on #radiostation about you all and sending love, motivation, dedication, determination to be blessed”

According to Business Insider, Myricks, a New Yorker, said she formed the idea for the new venture because she couldn’t find “good pizza in Los Angeles.”

“The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?” Myricks told Business Insider, adding that she called her friend Wallace to share the vision and one thing led to the next. “She loved it.”

Some details for the new restaurant are still being worked out as the female boss duo embrace their new chapter together.

“It’s not an easy game,” Myricks told Business Insider on being an entrepreneur. “Everybody on the internet shows the glorious side, but nobody shows the treacherous side where it’s hard to get up in the morning.”

Restaurant representatives told LA Eater that pizza options will include everything from cheese and pepperoni to more customized pizzas with oxtail, beef and broccoli, and jerk chicken, along with chopped cheese eggrolls. The price range for cheese and pepperoni would be around $23 and $30, or $4-$5 a slice, according to the outlet.

Juicy Pizza will also sell merchandise, including clothing from Myricks, as well as offer a members-only cannabis lounge in the back managed by Black-owned Presidential Cannabis, according to LA Eater.

The restaurant is slated to open this Friday, June 12. While the grand opening will be a private event, people still have a shot at winning an opportunity to be invited. As mentioned on Juicy Pizza’s social media, people can enter to win by sharing their designated post and tagging @juicypizzala on Instagram.

The restaurant is located at 615 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA.

