Mielle Organics paving the way for Black-owned, women-led haircare brands

An industry favorite amongst beauty editors of all hair textures, Mielle Organics is known to help keep your hair healthy. Monique Rodriguez, nurse turned CEO of Mielle Organics, founded the company as a way to share with others how she was taking care of and growing her own hair.

Rodriguez would post her homemade recipes to social media, which turned into the testing ground for what is now a multi-million dollar endeavor. At the height of COVID-19, in Q2 of 2020, Mielle Organics experienced a 156% surge in growth. While the brand has been popularized and supported by Black women for years, it recently caught the eyes of Berkshire Partnerships.

Rodriguez is helping to expand her brand with a bevy of celebrity friends, including Megan Thee Stallion and Keshia Knight Pulliam, while continuing to empower Black voices.

Berkshire Partnerships is known to make equity investments ranging from $100M to $1B in size and while it’s only known that they made a “significant investment” in Mielle Organics, they are committed to helping the company scale while supporting their philanthropic endeavors, like its More Than A Strand program.

More Than A Strand works to strengthen the bond between mothers and daughters as well as young girls across the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa. Via the website, the mission reveals the desire to “empower mothers and young girls through survivor storytelling, entrepreneurship and economic development on a global scale.”

The program includes scholarships for HBCU students, grants for Black-owned businesses, as well as sharing resources and information via the website. Rodriguez has always been vocal toward the elevation of Black voices and strengthen the Black dollar through entrepreneurship; specifically with Black women.

She shares, “It is evident now more than ever, that there is true power in the Black dollar and in Black voices as a collective. Whether Mielle Organics is empowering that voice through entrepreneurship initiatives, like the Mielle Mavens Program and the Secret Sauce to Success brand, or giving back to the community through the Mielle Community Reinvestment Fund, our unprecedented growth shows that our efforts are not in vain.”

For 2021, Mielle Organics has an aggressive growth. In February, the company announced their first ever global ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion. The rap artist raved, “It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

In their expansion and education plan, the brand has now partnered with actress and venture capitalist Pulliam, who was named as their Global Education Ambassador. Pulliam will lead the rollout of their inaugural Global Certificate Program with Rutgers University and Newark Business Hub. The brand will utilize funds from their million-dollar More Than A Strand fund to support 60 applicants for the 2021 program.

Rodriguez reveals, “We chose Keshia Knight Pulliam as our new Global Education Ambassador because of her passion for providing opportunities for mentorship, education and venture capital for Black women. Entering this next chapter of our journey with someone who is equally as passionate about building community entrepreneurship is a testament to what God has to come.”

The Mielle Organics’ Global Education Program will choose ten out of those 60 applicants to travel to South Africa and compete for Series A funding in 2022.

Celebrating their 7th anniversary, it’s clear this is just the beginning for Mielle Organics—which is morphing into a movement through hair care. Even now, to celebrate their anniversary, all of their products are $5.99 for a limited time.

It’s clear that with Mielle Organics, it’s about access and elevation–not just with hair, but in life. For Black women, Rodriguez serves as an inspiration; through her philanthropic efforts, she’s helping women of color realize their dreams.

