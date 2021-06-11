The cast of ‘Insecure’ says goodbye as filming wraps

"Never imagined all the doors this would open,” wrote Issa Rae

It’s the end of an era. Insecure recently wrapped its final season. The crew and cast including the show’s creator and star, Issa Rae, took to social media to express their emotions about the show coming to an end.

“Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO,” wrote Rae on Twitter, alongside a series of photos on Friday. ”Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week. Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.”

Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. 🥲



Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week.



Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us. pic.twitter.com/EUz6IOe85N — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 11, 2021

The hit comedy follows four Black women in Los Angeles as they navigate their work and love lives. Insecure’s main character Issa is played by Issa Rae, Molly is played by Yvonne Orji, Kelli is played by Natasha Rothwell, and Tiffany played by Amanda Seales.

As theGrio reported earlier this year, the fifth season of Insecure will be its last, ending its award-winning run on HBO.

Orji posted to Instagram to say her final goodbyes:

“Last night we said goodbye and God Bless to, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice. We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles,” she wrote alongside teary eyed videos and photos. “I’m gon’miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING.”

Prentice Penny, Insecure’s writer and executive producer, also took to social media to offer up his final thoughts on the series.

“Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO ,” he wrote to Twitter. “Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I’m thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO.”

Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO 🥲 Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I’m thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/j1EB7Mv3Fc — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) June 11, 2021

Insecure racked up a slew of nominations over the years. Aside from winning NAACP awards, Insecure has 11 Emmy nominations in total and one win. The show took home an Emmy in 2020 for single-camera picture editing for a comedy series.

As reported by theGrio Rae spoke on the decision to end the show.

Rae told People, “I’ve been wrapping my head around this since candidly, season 3. But I’m so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow, I want to be able to grow too.”

The star continued, saying, “So I think that’s what comes with it — I’ve played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

